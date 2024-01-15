Ranji Trophy 2024: Ankit Bawne clobbers 23rd First-Class hundred

Ankit Bawne continued his purple patch for Maharashtra on Day 4 against Jharkhand in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The experienced campaigner was unbeaten on 114 at stumps on Day 3. He added 17 runs on Day 4. Notably, this was his 23rd century in First-Class cricket. Bawne's 213-ball 131 was laced with 17 boundaries. His knock helped Maharashtra post 601/5d. Here's more.

An authoritative knock from Bawne

Bawne came to the crease when Maharashtra were cruising at 289/3. He joined forces with skipper Kedar Jadhav, and the two veterans stitched a brilliant 249-run stand, taking the total beyond the 530-run mark. Both the batters complimented each other brilliantly. Bawne was patient, while Jadhav played his shots. Later, Bawne added 47 runs with Nikhil Naik before falling to Shahbaz Nadeem.

Bawne was the second-highest run-getter in 2023-24 VHT

The 31-year-old batter has been in splendid form ever since the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He finished the tournament as the second-highest run-getter, scoring 506 runs from eight games. He clobbered three centuries. Bawne has carried that form into the Ranji Trophy campaign.

A look at his illustrious First-Class numbers

Playing his 112th First-Class match, Bawne has raced to 7,500 runs. He currently owns 7,625 runs while compiling 23 centuries and 38 fifties in First-Class cricket. The 31-year-old has been a mainstay for Maharashtra ever since making his FC debut in 2007. He scored 153 in the preceding game against Manipur. Bawne has also featured in 117 List-A and 38 T20s for Maharashtra.

How has the match proceeded?

A century from Virat Singh and a fifty from Kumar Suraj helped Jharkhand post a decent total of 403. Hitesh Walunj was the pick of the bowlers for Maharashtra with 6/91. In reply, Maharashtra compiled a mammoth total of 601/5d thanks to tons from Pavan Shah (136), Jadhav (182), and Bawne (131). In the second innings, Jharkhand are 135/0, trailing by 63 runs.