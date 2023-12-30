Shubman Gill vs Abhimanyu Easwaran: Decoding their First-Class stats

Shubman Gill vs Abhimanyu Easwaran: Decoding their First-Class stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:23 pm Dec 30, 2023

Gill averages just over 31 in Tests (Source: X/@ICC)

India suffered an innings defeat in the opening Test against South Africa in Centurion. Batting sensation Shubman Gill could only score 2 and 26. As Gill has been highly inconsistent in Tests, his place in the XI is being questioned. Many even back the uncapped Abhimanyu Easwaran to take his number-three spot for the second Test in Cape Town. Let's compare their First-Class stats.

Why does this story matter?

Gill has made a stunning start to his ODI and T20I career. He started well in Tests too, playing several vital knocks in the 2020-21 Test series in Australia, which marked his debut. However, he has since been inconsistent, particularly in Tests outside Asia. Meanwhile, the experienced Easwaran has been a consistent run-getter in FC cricket. He plays for Bengal in the domestic circuit.

Stunning knocks in debut series

The 2020 Boxing Day Test in Melbourne marked Gill's debut in Tests. He made 45 and 35* in the contest as India recorded a memorable eight-wicket triumph. The youngster slammed a brilliant 91 in the final game of the series as India clinched the four-match affair 2-1. Gill finished that series with 259 runs in three Tests at 51.80.

Poor run since Australia series

Gill has played six Tests outside Asia after the Australia series in which he managed just 161 runs in 11 innings at 16.10. 28, 8, 17, 4, 13, 18, 6, 10, 29*, 2, and 26 read his scores in these matches. Three of these Tests have been played in England, where top-order batters are challenged by the swinging Dukes ball.

A look at Easwaran's FC career

Abhimanyu is a top-order right-handed batter who leads Bengal in domestic cricket. He made his First-class debut in 2013 against UP in Ranji Trophy. To date, Abhimanyu has racked up 6,585 FC runs at 47.03, including 22 hundreds and 26 fifties. He made a 15-ball 18 while opening the batting in the recently-concluded red-ball game against South Africa A in Benoni.

How did he fare in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy?

With 798 runs in eight games, Easwaran was Bengal's third-highest run-getter in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. While he averaged 66.5 in the season, the tally includes three tons and as many fifties. 170 read his highest score in the competition. He smoked a ton in the 2023 Irani Cup as well, while playing for Rest of India.

Gill's performance in red-ball cricket

Gill's overall FC numbers are sensational as he boasts 3,536 runs in 46 games at 49.80. The tally includes 10 tons and 16 fifties. 268 reads his highest score. His numbers go down by a fair margin in Tests as he has accumulated 994 runs in 19 games at 31.06. He has so far smoked four fifties and two tons in India whites.