India humble South Africa in 3rd T20I, draw series: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:00 am Dec 15, 202312:00 am

India humbled SA in the 3rd T20I (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team humbled South Africa in the third and final T20I of the three-match series to draw the same. Riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's 60 and Suryakumar Yadav's 100, India posted 201/7 in 20 overs. For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj took 2/26. In response, Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant five-wicket haul saw India bowl out SA for 95. Here are the stats.

Suryakumar equals Rohit and Maxwell's record

Suryakumar now owns four T20I tons. He has gone level with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell in terms of most T20I tons in men's cricket (4). Notably, this is Suryakumar's maiden T20I ton against South Africa. He has also slammed four fifties against them. Besides his four tons, Suryakumar also owns 17 fifties in the format for India.

The third century in away T20Is for Suryakumar

Playing his 60th T20I, Suryakumar has raced to 2,141 runs at 45.55. His strike rate reads a phenomenal 171.55. Versus SA, the right-handed batter now owns 343 runs from six matches at 68.60. He owns five fifty-plus scores versus the Proteas. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 T20Is away (home of opposition), Suryakumar has smashed 732 runs at 48.80. This was his third century away.

The third century in away T20Is for Suryakumar

Suryakumar clocks these unique T20I records

As per Cricbuzz, Suryakumar (4) has displaced Maxwell (3) in terms of most T20I hundreds from No. 3 or below in men's cricket. Suryakumar also displaced Virat Kohli in terms of sixes for India. Rohit owns the most sixes (182) with Suryakumar getting to 123 maximums. Kohli owns 117 sixes. Suryakumar has equaled Rohit as the second-ever Indian captain to smash a T20I ton.

Suryakumar displaces Eoin Morgan with this record

Suryakumar smashed his 15th score of 50-plus batting at number four or below in T20Is. He got to the mark in 39 innings. Notably, he broke the record of former England skipper Eoin Morgan (14 in 105 innings).

Yashasvi Jaiswal registers his third T20I half-century

Yashasvi hit 60 from 41 balls. His knock was laced with six fours and three sixes. He struck at 146.34. In 15 T20Is, he now owns 430 runs at 33.08. He slammed his third half-century in T20Is. Playing his 5th T20I away (home of opposition), he now owns 103 runs. He slammed his maiden fifty.

Key numbers for the SA bowlers

Maharaj was solid and was the least expensive bowler for SA. His brace takes him to 24 scalps at 27.95. Lizaad Williams took a brace as well but was expensive. He now owns 16 scalps at 23.06. Tabraiz Shamsi managed one wicket for 38 runs from his four overs. He has raced to 78 scalps at 22.20.

Kuldeep becomes the second Indian bowler with this record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kuldeep is now the second Indian bowler after Bhuvneshwar Kumar to claim two five-wicket hauls in T20Is. He is also the first Indian spinner to achieve the milestone. Notably, only four Indians have clocked fifers in T20Is. In 34 matches, Kuldeep now owns 58 scalps at 13.21. In 16 away (home of opposition) T20Is, Kuldeep owns 33 scalps at 11.45.

Notable team stats

India managed to post their fourth total of 200-plus versus SA in T20Is. Notably, this is their second score of 200-plus in South Africa versus the Proteas. Both have come at the Wanderers in Johannesburg (also 203/5 in 2018). SA posted their second-lowest score versus India in T20Is. This was the second instance of SA posting below 100 versus India.