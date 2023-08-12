4th T20I: West Indies set India 179-run target

Sports

4th T20I: West Indies set India 179-run target

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 12, 2023 | 09:44 pm 2 min read

Kuldeep claimed two scalps for India (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

West Indies managed 178/8 in 20 overs in the fourth T20I versus India in Florida. Opting to bat first, WI rode on a superb unbeaten fifty from the blade of Shimron Hetmyer to get past 170. Shai Hope, who came into the side, chipped in with 45. For India, Kuldeep Yadav bowled well, claiming 2/26. Here's more.

WI score 55/2 in the PP overs

WI had a decent powerplay, scoring 55 runs but India too were in the game, having scalped two wickets. Kyle Mayers handed WI a superb start, bashing Axar Patel in the first over. However, Arshdeep Singh sent him back in the very next over, Arshdeep then removed Brandon King before Hope and Nicholas Pooran saw out the powerplay.

India pick four wickets in overs 7-15

Kuldeep got Pooran and skipper Rovman Powell in the seventh over, reducing WI to 57/4. Hope and Hetmyer did the repair work, adding 49 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal then got Hope in the 13th before Axar dismissed Romario Shepherd. WI scored 66 in the middle overs.

How did the death overs pan out?

WI found joy in the final overs, managing 178/8 in the end. They scored 57 runs for the loss of two wickets. Arshdeep finished with 3/38 as Hetmyer was the chief architect. He fell for a well-made 61 from 39 balls.

