Ishan Kishan smashes fifty in third consecutive ODI: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 01, 2023 | 09:58 pm 2 min read

Indian batter Ishan Kishan continues his phenomenal run in ODI cricket. The left-handed batter, who has been promoted to open the innings, smashed a half-century for the third consecutive ODI. Ishan slammed a quickfire 77 off 64 balls and missed out on his second ODI ton. He shared a 143-run stand with Shubman Gill for the opening wicket. Here are the key stats.

A well-paced knock from Ishan

Gill and Ishan negotiated the West Indian seamers in the first few overs before launching their counter-attack in Trinidad. The latter shifted fears and brought up his fifty in the 14th over. Ishan finally smashed 64-ball 77, a knock laced with 8 fours and 3 sixes. Spinner Yannic Cariah dismissed Ishan in the 20th over to give WI their first breakthrough.

A look at the notable stats

As mentioned, Ishan scored a half-century in each of the three ODIs against West Indies. His scores in the three-ODI series read 77, 55, and 52. Ishan slammed a total of 184 runs in the series at an incredible average of 61.33. His strike rate read 111.52. This was Ishan's sixth ODI fifty, with five of them coming away from home.

Ishan enters this elite club

As per Opta, Ishan has become the sixth Indian batter to record a 50+ score in every match of a bilateral three-ODI series. He joins Shreyas Iyer (62, 52, and 103 against New Zealand, 2020), the last Indian batter to achieve this feat.

