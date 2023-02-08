Sports

Ishan Kishan vs KS Bharat: Decoding their First-Class stats

Ishan Kishan vs KS Bharat: Decoding their First-Class stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 08, 2023, 01:26 pm 3 min read

Bharat is yet to make his international debut (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India will host Australia in a high-stake four-match Test series, starting February 9 in Nagpur. The opening clash will mark either Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat's Test debut with regular wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant being unavailable. While Bharat has been Pant's backup in Tests for a while now, Kishan offers his power-hitting lower down the order. Here we decode their stats in First-Class cricket.

Why does this story matter?

Stakes are incredibly high as this series marks the last assignment of both teams in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

India need at least a 2-0 to seal a final berth.

Notably, Pant met with a car accident in December 2022 and the same will keep him away from the action for a while.

Either Kishan or Bharat will now fill his boots.

How Kishan has fared in FC cricket?

Kishan made his First-Class debut way back in December 2014. The 24-year-old has so far scored over 2,985 runs in the format in 48 games, with his average being 38.76. The southpaw owns six tons and 16 half-centuries in this format. His strike rate reads 68.9. He scored 180 runs in two games in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy (one century).

A look at Bharat's stats

As mentioned, Bharat has been India's backup keeper in Tests for quite some time now. The 28-year-old has been a consistent run-scorer for Andhra in red-ball cricket. The keeper has so far mustered 4,707 runs in 86 FC matches at 37.95 (50s: 27, 100s: 9). In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, he smashed 205 runs in three games with the help of two fifties.

How has Kishan fared in international cricket?

Making his international debut in 2021, Kishan has already made a mark in white-ball cricket. He has so far featured in 13 ODIs, scoring 507 runs at 46.09 (50s: 3, 100s: 1). Kishan is one of the five Indians to boast an ODI double ton. The southpaw has blown hot and cold in T20Is, accumulating 653 runs in 27 games at 25.12 (four fifties).

A look at their keeping prowess

Bharat, who is considered one of the finest keepers in India going around, has affected 331 dismissals (catches + stumpings) in First-Class cricket. On the other hand, Kishan owns 110 dismissals as a keeper. It must be noted that Kishan hasn't been Jharkhand's first-choice keeper in red-ball cricket. He played as a pure batter in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Who can accustom to Pant's role?

Meanwhile, Pant emerged as a formidable force in Tests with his destructive and fearless batting. His strike rate of 73.6 in the format speaks volumes of the same. Kishan, who also endorses an attacking batting approach, strikes at 68.90 in red-ball cricket. Bharat (59.80) is behind him in this regard. Notably, Kishan provides India with a left-handed batter in the top six.

How has Pant fared in Tests?

Making his Test debut in 2018, Pant has so far racked up 2,271 runs in 33 games at 43.67. The tally includes five tons and 11 half-centuries. Interestingly, he has been dismissed in the 90s six times in Tests, most by a keeper. In 2022, the 25-year-old mustered 680 runs in seven Tests at 61.81. He struck at 90.9 last year.