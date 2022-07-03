Sports

MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant: Decoding their stats in Tests

Written by V Shashank Jul 03, 2022

Pant smashed 20 fours and four sixes in his colossal 146 at Edgbaston (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's Rishabh Pant is a hot commodity in the world of Test cricket. He bashed a 111-ball 146 in what is a must-win game against England at Edgbaston. His Test-cum-T20 performances make him a must-see player. One could say, Pant has been a perfect fit for India as a keeper batter in Tests since MS Dhoni's retirement. Here is a statistical comparison.

In spite of having an unorthodox approach and a limited technique, Dhoni managed to compile over 4,500 Test runs.

Pant can trump the Indian legend in Test accolades.

He has already bettered Dhoni in many regards.

India hadn't seen a keeper-batter of his flair and caliber.

Pant has the competence to stamp his name among the all-time greats in this format.

Career A look at Dhoni's overall Test numbers

Dhoni, since making his debut against SL in 2005, racked up 4,876 runs in 90 Tests. He averaged 38.09. He battered six hundreds and 33 fifties. He belted 78 sixes and 544 fours. He played his last Test against Australia at MCG in 2014. In away conditions, Dhoni amassed 2,496 runs at 32.84. At home, he smacked 2,380 runs at 45.76.

Performance How did Dhoni fare in SENA nations?

Dhoni amassed 1,731 runs across 32 Tests. He averaged 31.47 and slammed 13 fifties. The right-hander compiled 311 runs at 19.43 in Australia (HS: 57*). He managed 778 runs in England at 37.04 (eight fifties). He aggregated 272 runs at 54.40 in NZ, hitting three fifties. In SA, Dhoni scored 370 runs at 28.46. He has pocketed 104 catches and affected five stumpings.

Pant How has Pant's Test career panned out?

Pant has smashed 2,066 runs across 31 Tests. He averages a stellar 43.04. He has clobbered five hundreds and nine fifties. At home, Pant has compiled 639 runs in eight Tests, averaging a jaw-dropping 63.90. In away conditions, the southpaw has bashed 1,382 runs in 22 Tests (four hundreds, three fifties). Pant has 45 runs from a lone outing played at a neutral venue.

Information A remarkable coincidence!

Dhoni slammed his maiden Test ton in his sixth innings. He smashed 148 against Pakistan in Faisalabad. It is interesting to note that Pant also registered his first hundred in the format in his sixth innings. The latter hammered 114 against England at The Oval.

Record Pant broke Dhoni's record in 2021

Pant broke a long-standing record of Dhoni in early 2021. He became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to 1,000 runs in Test cricket. Pant reached the landmark at the Gabba, playing his 27th Test innings. Notably, the former Indian wicket-keeper had taken 32 innings to achieve this feat. Dhoni had held this significant record for over a decade.

Hundreds Only Indian wicket-keeper with tons in England and Australia

Pant shattered plenty of records with his maiden Test ton in England in 2018. He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to smash a hundred in England (114), bettering Dhoni's tally (92). And now, a 146 at Edgbaston, the highest score by an Indian keeper in England. Pant is the first Indian keeper to score a Test ton in Australia (159*, SCG).

SENA Pant unlocks a massive feat in SENA nations

Pant has raced to 1,369 Test runs in SENA nations at 39.11 (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). As per cricket statistician Abhishek Mukherjee, Pant has surpassed Javed Miandad (1,088) in terms of most runs by an Asian batter in SENA before turning 25. He is next to Sachin Tendulkar (1,882) in this regard. Pant has also affected 81 dismissals (80 catches, one stumping).

Feat Notable feats attained by Pant

As per Cricbuzz, Pant is the first Indian wicket-keeper to slam four Test centuries outside Asia. The other keepers to slam a century outside Asia are Vijay Manjrekar, Ajay Ratra, and Wriddhiman Saha (1 each). Pant has become the fourth Indian keeper to slam two Test tons in a calendar year after Budhi Kunderan in 1964, Dhoni in 2009, and Saha in 2017.

Records Pant smashes a plethora of records

Pant (24y) is the youngest wicket-keeper batter to score 2,000 Test runs. His 89-ball century at Edgbaston is now the fastest ton by an Indian wicket-keeper in the longest format. The hard-hitter has bettered the previously held record of Dhoni (93-ball hundred vs Pakistan, 2006). The 222-run stand between Pant and Ravindra Jadeja is India's joint-seventh-highest partnership in Tests against England.