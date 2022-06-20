Sports

Presenting the mind-boggling stats of Virat Kohli in Tests

On June 20, 2011, Virat Kohli set his foot into the world of Test cricket. Since then, he has had a stratospheric rise in the longest format. He is arguably the most voracious batter in the modern era. An aggressive leader with sharp cricketing instincts, Kohli led India to astounding heights in the longest format. We look at his mind-boggling numbers in Tests.

Captain First Indian captain to win 40 Test matches

In 2019, Kohli became India's most successful Test captain after surpassing Dhoni in terms of wins. The former added another feather to his cap in Centurion in December last year. He became the first-ever Indian skipper to win 40 Test matches. Kohli is only behind legends Graeme Smith (53), Ricky Ponting (48), and Steve Waugh (41) on the overall list (wins as captain).

Information Captaincy brought the best out of Kohli

As a captain, Kohli amassed 5,864 of his 8,043 Test runs. He notched 20 tons as a captain compared to his overall century tally (27). Moreover, he averaged 54.80 while leading in contrast to his career average in whites (49.95).

Wins Joint-most Test wins as captain against SA

On December 30, 2021, Kohli became the first Indian captain to win a Test in Centurion. India ended the winning streak of the Proteas, who had won seven consecutive Tests at the SuperSport Park since December 2014. Kohli holds eight Test wins as captain against South Africa, the joint-most for any captain against them with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

Information Two Boxing Day Test wins for Kohli

Kohli is the first captain from Asia to win two Boxing Day Tests. Under him, India won the MCG Test in December 2018. It was India's first Test win at the iconic venue since February 1981. Later, Kohli entered the record books in Centurion.

100s Most centuries by an Indian captain in Tests

Earlier this year, Kohli stepped down as India's captain in Test cricket. Kohli, who took over the reins in 2014, finished as India's most successful Test captain. He has the most centuries by an Indian captain in Test cricket (20). Sunil Gavaskar, in his captaincy tenure, registered 11 tons. Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar follow with nine and seven centuries respectively.

SA Only Indian captain with multiple Test wins in SA

Kohli is the only Indian captain to win more than one Test match in South Africa. On the 2017/18 tour, India won the third Test in Johannesburg under him. Rahul Dravid was the first Indian captain to win in South Africa (India won in Johannesburg, 2006/07). Meanwhile, Dhoni followed suit in 2010/11 (India won in Durban).

Double tons Most double-tons by an Indian in Test cricket

Before 2016, Kohli didn't have a double-hundred to show. However, he ended 2017 with as many as six-double tons. In 2018, Kohli added another one after scoring 254* against SA. Kohli has joint-fourth-most double hundreds in Tests (7). He shares this record with Mahela Jayawardene and Wally Hammond. Don Bradman (12), Kumar Sangakkara (11), and Brian Lara (9) rank above him.

SENA Most Test wins in SENA nations

Since taking over the baton as a full-time Test captain, Kohli led India to seven wins in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). It is the most matches won by an Asian captain in SENA countries. That includes a historic 151-run win at the Lord's in 2021. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram follow suit, having punched four wins each.