Virat Kohli becomes first Indian with 200 million Instagram followers

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 08, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Cricketer Virat Kohli has become the first-ever Indian to get 200 million followers on Instagram. In March 2021, the former Indian captain had become the first cricketer to reach 100 million Instagram followers. With another feat, Kohli is now the third most-followed sportsperson on Instagram. He is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (451 million) and Lionel Messi (334 million) on the overall list.

Kohli thanked his supporters after touching the 200-million mark on Instagram. "200 mil strong. Thanks for all your support insta fam," the former Indian captain wrote on Instagram, sharing a collage of his posts (photos and videos).

Kohli has 1,374 posts on Instagram so far. His profile picture features his wife and Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma. A large number of his posts are dedicated to cricket. Kohli posts pictures from his training sessions and moments from the field. He also shares his intense workout routine with his followers. His Instagram page also features brands that he endorses.

While Kohli is the most followed cricketer on Instagram, the legendary MS Dhoni follows Kohli on the list (38.6 million). Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is next on the tally with 34.7 million followers. Rohit Sharma, who recently became India's all-format captain, owns 24 million Instagram followers. All-rounder Hardik Pandya (21.5 million) and former Indian batter Suresh Raina (20.1 million) occupy the next two spots.

Here is the list of most followed Indians on Instagram, as per a report in Firstpost. Virat Kohli (200 million) Priyanka Chopra (79.1 million) Narendra Modi (73.1 million) Shraddha Kapoor (72.9 million) Neha Kakkar (70.2 million) Deepika Padukone (67.2 million) Alia Bhatt (66.2 million) Katrina Kaif (65.1 million) Akshay Kumar (62.2 million) Jacqueline Fernandez (61.4 million)

Kohli will next feature in the rescheduled Test from the 2021 England series (Manchester) in July. The 33-year-old is set to miss the South Africa T20I series at home. He had a poor run in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season where he averaged just 22.73. Kohli scored 341 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 115.99.