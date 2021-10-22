England vs India: Fifth Test rescheduled to July 2022

Fifth England-India Test rescheduled to July 2022

The fifth Test between England and India, which was canceled owing to COVID-19 scare, has been rescheduled to July 2022. Now, the five-match series will resume with India leading 2-1. Meanwhile, the Test will be played at Edgbaston instead of Manchester. The development comes following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the BCCI. Here's more.

Here is the official statement of ECB

"Due to the complexities in the schedule, the fixture cannot be staged at Emirates Old Trafford owing to clashes with pre-planned events at the venue, which will leave insufficient time to prepare a Test pitch," the ECB stated in a media release.

Tom Harrison announced the schedule

"We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to creating a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far," Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said. "I'm very grateful to all the venues involved for the cooperation they've shown in allowing us to reschedule this match. I'd also like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support."

Manchester Test was canceled over COVID-19 concerns

In September, the final Test between England and India was canceled after the Indian players expressed health concerns over taking the field. Some of them had written a letter to the BCCI discussing health issues due to a COVID-19 case in the Indian camp. Team India's training session on the eve of Manchester Test had to be canceled after physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive.