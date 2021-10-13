T20 WC: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India's squad

Shardul Thakur has replaced Axar Patel in India's squad for T20 World Cup

In a major development, Shardul Thakur has replaced Axar Patel in Team India's squad for the impending T20 World Cup. Shardul, who was included on the list of stand-by players earlier, has been added to the main squad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed about the development on Wednesday. Here are further details.

Here is the official statement

Axar is now on the list of stand-by players, which also includes Iyer and Chahar. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee after a discussion with the team management has added Shardul Thakur to the main squad. All-rounder Axar Patel, who was part of the 15-member squad will now be on the list of stand-by players," the BCCI said in a statement.

A look at India's squad for T20 World Cup

India's squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami. Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel.

Why has the BCCI added Shardul to the main squad?

It is important to note that Axar hasn't suffered any injury. The decision to demote him has been made after a discussion between the All India Selection Committee and the team management. Earlier this month, it was reported that the team management isn't satisfied with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who hasn't resumed bowling yet. The uncertainty around his bowling could have prompted Shardul's inclusion.

India see a potential all-rounder in Shardul

Shardul emerged as a potential bowling all-rounder in the Oval Test when his twin half-centuries fueled India's final-day win. Besides, the speedster has been a key bowler for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021, having taken 18 wickets at 27.17. Meanwhile, India have plenty of spinners in the squad, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, and Rahul Chahar, apart from Axar.

Eight other cricketers to join Team India's bubble

In another development, the BCCI named eight other cricketers who will join India's bubble in Dubai ahead of the T20 WC, starting October 17. The likes of Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, and K Gowtham will assist the Indian team in their preparations. Notably, India will play their tournament opener against Pakistan on October 24.