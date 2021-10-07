IPL 2021: Dominic Drakes replaces Sam Curran at CSK

Chennai Super Kings sign Dominic Drakes as replacement for Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings have signed Barbados seamer Dominic Drakes as a replacement for Sam Curran for the remainder of IPL 2021. The latter was ruled out of the tournament with a lower-back injury. Notably, Drakes was already in the IPL bio-bubble. The 23-year-old had traveled to the UAE as a net bowler for Mumbai Indians. Here are further details.

Information

CSK had sought a replacement for Curran

CSK had sought a replacement for Curran for the remaining matches. As per the franchise CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, the BCCI had approved the request for the same. The decision to choose a suitable replacement rested with the franchise.

Curran

Curran had complained of back pain

Curran was ruled out of the IPL and the T20 World Cup due to a lower-back injury. The all-rounder complained of back pain after the match against Rajasthan Royals. He had a moderate season, having taken nine wickets in as many matches. Curran was expensive in his last few outings for the Yellow Army. He recorded an economy rate of 9.93 in the season.

Drakes

Drakes featured at the Caribbean Premier League

As stated, Drakes was with Mumbai Indians as a net bowler in the UAE. He earlier featured in the Caibbrean Premier League. Drakes was a part of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. He played a crucial role in their title-winning campaign. The left-arm seamer scalped 16 wickets in 11 matches. He struck an unbeaten 48 off 24 in the final against St Lucia Kings.

CSK

CSK lost their last two matches

Chennai Super Kings presently occupy the second spot on the points table with nine wins. They are coming off two consecutive defeats to Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively. CSK will finish their league stage campaign against Punjab Kings. The Yellow Army can still top the table if they secure a win and Delhi Capitals lose their final encounter.

Information

Drakes has taken 20 T20 wickets so far

Drakes has picked up 20 wickets from 19 T20 games so far at an average of 28.35. He has a best match haul of 3/26. With the bat, Drakes owns a staggering strike rate of 159.37.