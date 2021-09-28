IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma elects to field

IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS: Here is the toss update

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are locking horns in the 42nd match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is hosting the evening game of Tuesday's double-header. MI are desperate for a win in order to stay alive in the playoff race. Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to field first.

Mumbai Indians have fared slightly better than Punjab Kings in the head-to-head contests. In 27 meetings, Mumbai have managed to win 14 matches with a win percentage of 51.85. On the other hand, Punjab have claimed 13 victories against MI with a win percentage of 48.15. Notably, MI have won four of the last seven match against PBKS.

The match is taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The surface on this venue has been sluggish so far. Notably, three of the last four matches have been won by the teams batting second here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Recap: What happened in the last encounter?

Punjab handed Mumbai a one-sided defeat, the last time the two sides met. They restricted the defending champions to 131/6 after electing to field. Rohit Sharma was the lone warrior for MI (63). Punjab's top three, KL Rahul (60*), Mayank Agarwal (25), and Chris Gayle (43*) shone as they chased the total in 17.4 overs. Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Here are the two teams

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Saurabh Tiwary replaces Ishan Kishan

Middle-order batter Saurabh Tiwary has replaced Ishan Kishan in the XI. The latter is devoid of runs at the moment, having scored 9, 14, and 11 in the previous three games. Meanwhile, Adam Milne has made way for Nathan Coulter-Nile. Punjab Kings have made just one change. Mandeep Singh has replaced Mayank Agarwal, who has a stiff back.