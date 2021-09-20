IPL 2021, KKR claim one-sided win over RCB: Records broken

IPL 2021: KKR claim a one-sided win over RCB

Virat Kohli couldn't do much to make his 200th outing memorable as the Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a one-sided defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021. Kolkata won the low-scoring encounter, having bundled out RCB for just 92 in the first innings. Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell laid the foundation for KKR's win. Here are the records broken.

How did the match pan out?

RCB were off to a defiant start after electing to bat. They lost skipper Kohli early, however, Devdutt Padikkal made a brief recovery. Chakravarthy and Russell were all guns blazing as RCB suffered a batting collapse. They slumped from 41/2 to 66/7 in no time. RCB were eventually bowled out for 92. KKR easily chased down the paltry score, losing just one wicket.

Sixth-lowest total for RCB in the IPL

RCB registered their sixth-lowest total in the history of IPL. Their other five lowest totals are - 49 vs KKR, 2017, 70 vs RR, 2014, 70 vs CSK, 2019, 82 vs KKR, 2008, and 87 vs CSK, 2009. RCB have been bowled out for a score under 100 second-most times in the IPL (6). Delhi Capitals top this tally (10).

Kohli played his 200th IPL match

Although the match turned out to be forgettable for Kohli, he achieved a significant milestone. The RCB captain played his 200th IPL match. He became the fifth player to appear in as many matches in the tournament after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, and Suresh Raina. Notably, Kohli is the only player to play 200 matches for a single IPL franchise (RCB).

Chakravarthy was all over the RCB batters

Varun Chakravarthy duly mowed down RCB's middle-order. He was all over the RCB batters as they looked to resurrect the RCB innings. The mystery spinner gave them no margin for error. Chakravarthy conceded just nine runs and took three wickets after three. He also had an opportunity to claim a historic hat-trick during his spell. Chakravarthy recorded figures of 3/13.

Russell dismissed AB de Villiers with a magical yorker

Russell was equally effective with the ball. He uprooted the dangerous AB de Villiers with a magical yorker. The 360-degree batsman departed for a duck. This turned out to be a major turning point in the match. Russell dismissed Srikar Bharat and ABD in the same over. The Caribbean all-rounder finished with brilliant figures of 3/9 (3).

A look at the other records

KKR won their 15th game against RCB, the joint-second-most against them by a team in the IPL. CSK and MI have 17 wins against them. The Eoin Morgan-led side registered their fastest run-chase in the tournament in terms of overs left (10). This was KKR's 200th IPL match. Notably, RCB lost their sixth consecutive match in the UAE.