BCCI announces Team India's schedule for 2021/22 season: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 20, 2021, 09:42 pm

India set to host New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and South Africa

India are set to host New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and South Africa in the next nine months. The BCCI informed about the development while announcing India's schedule for the 2021/22 home season. India will host these nations for a total of four Tests, three ODIs, and 14 T20Is from November 2021 to June 2022. Here are further details.

NZ

India will host NZ for three T20Is and two Tests

India's home season will commence with the T20I series against New Zealand. Jaipur, Ranchi, and Kolkata will host the three T20Is on November 17, 19, and 21 respectively. Thereafter, the two teams will be engaged in the two-match Test series. The first Test will begin on November 25 in Kanpur, while Mumbai will host the second from December 3.

WI

WI to visit India for white-ball series

The West Indies will visit India in February for playing three ODIs and as many T20Is. Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Kolkata will host the three ODIs on November 6, 9, and 12 respectively. Meanwhile, the three T20Is will be held on February 15 (Cuttack), 18 (Vizag), and 20 (Trivandrum). WI last played a bilateral series in India in December 2019.

Information

India will travel to South Africa in December

Between the New Zealand and West Indies series, India are due to travel to South Africa for a full tour. The tour involves three Tests, three ODIs, and four T20Is. India last visited South Africa in the 2017/18 season.

SL

India will host SL for two Tests and three T20Is

After the completion of the WI series, India will host Sri Lanka for two Tests and three T20Is. Bengaluru (February 25-March 1) and Mohali (March 5-9) will play host to the two red-ball games. The three T20Is will take place in Mohali (March 13), Dharamshala (March 15), and Lucknow (March 18). This will likely be the last series before the IPL 2022 begins.

SA

India and SA will play five T20Is in June

India will host South Africa for five T20Is in June. Chennai (June 9), Bengaluru (June 12), Nagpur (June 14) , Rajkot (June 17), and Delhi (June 19) will host the five matches. Notably, the series will cover for the 2020 tour which was called-off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous tour comprised of three ODIs and as many T20Is.