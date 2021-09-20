England opt out of Pakistan tour: Details here

In a major development, England have withdrawn from their limited-overs leg in Pakistan that was due to take place in October. Both men's and women's sides were scheduled to tour Pakistan. The tour was said to be in doubt after New Zealand Cricket abandoned their Pakistan tour over security concerns. They were in Pakistan to play three ODIs and five T20Is.

Earlier, the ECB had sent ESI Risk's David Snare to Pakistan to review the security arrangements in the nation. He had presented no alarming issues in his report. Thereafter, the board confirmed that the English contingent would travel to Pakistan.

New Zealand's white-ball series in Pakistan was abandoned on Friday, owing to security concerns. The development came moments before the toss of the first ODI. Notably, the players and support staff were told to stay inside their rooms in Rawalpindi. The PCB maintained there were foolproof security arrangements in place. After that, it was reported that England might also cancel their series.