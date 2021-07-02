Decoding the key numbers of Joe Root in ODI cricket

Joe Root has been phenomenal in ODIs

England batter Joe Root has been a consistent performer in ODI cricket. It's a format, in which Root has enjoyed success much like Tests. In the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, Root has been instrumental for England. The right-handed batter has amassed two unbeaten half-centuries, guiding his side to a series win. Here we decode Root's numbers in ODIs.

How has the ODI series panned out for Root?

In the first ODI, Root slammed an unbeaten 79 from 87 deliveries. He rotated the strike well and didn't play a rash brand of cricket. His 91-run stand alongside Moeen Ali for the fifth wicket was instrumental as England beat Sri Lanka by five wickets. In the second encounter, Root hit a patient 87-ball 68*, sharing an unbeaten 140-run stand alongside Eoin Morgan.

Root is only the second England player with 6,000-plus runs

In the first ODI, Root surpassed the 6,000-run mark in the format, to become the second batter from his nation to register this feat. He now has 6,109 career ODI runs at an average of 51.33. Notably, Root has racked up 16 centuries and 35 fifties. He is also just the fifth player to clock an average of 50-plus (minimum 200 ODIs).

Root has enjoyed a lot of success against Sri Lanka

Root has enjoyed batting against Sri Lanka in ODIs. Notably, he is the highest run-scorer for England against SL in the format. Root has scored 1,175 runs at 65.27. He has 541 runs at home against SL (AVG: 60.11). He has two tons and nine half-centuries against them. He is the only player with a 60-plus average in England-Sri Lanka ODIs (minimum 25 matches).

Root is nearing these milestones

Root has registered 491 fours and 44 sixes in ODIs. He is set to become just the third Englishman with 500-plus fours in ODI cricket. He is also in line to become the 11th England batter to hit 50-plus sixes.