Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 06:07 pm

Here are the stats of Kyle Jamieson in Test cricket

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson tore apart the Indian batting line-up on Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship at the Rose Bowl. Jamieson, who is playing his eighth Test, registered his fifth five-wicket haul in the format. He registered bowling figures of 5/31 as India were bundled out for 217. We take a look at his numbers in Test cricket.

WTC final

WTC final: How did he perform in the first innings?

Jamieson, on Sunday, became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the WTC final. He ignited India's batting collapse even though skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane had gained momentum. Jamieson dismissed Kohli and Rishabh Pant in quick succession in the morning session yesterday. He also uprooted Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah in the innings.

Feats

Five five-fors in first eight Tests

Jamieson has become the first New Zealand bowler to get his fifth five-for within his first eight Tests. The tall seamer also has most wickets for New Zealand after the first eight Tests. He has surpassed Jack Cowie on the list, who took 41 wickets. Shane Bond (38), Doug Bracewell (33), Hedley Howarth (32), Mark Craig (31) are the others on the list.

Stats

Here are his stats in Test cricket

Jamieson received his maiden Test call-up in 2020, owing to his terrific numbers in domestic cricket. He made his Test debut in the 2020 Wellington Test against India. As of now, he has accounted for 44 wickets from eight Tests at an astonishing average of 14.14. Presently, Jamieson is NZ's second-highest wicket-taker in the WTC, having taken 41 scalps from seven Tests at 12.41.

Twitter Post

The phenomenal Jamieson

On 🔥



Kyle Jamieson's start to life in Test cricket has been simply sensational 🙌#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/THQVD0WGHy — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021

Dominance

Jamieson has been ruling the roost

Jamieson has scalped the most five-fors (5) in Tests since his debut in the format (February 21, 2020). He also has the second-most wickets after R Ashwin (48) in this period. Tim Southee (40) follows Jamieson on the tally. Moreover, Jamieson has the best strike-rate (35.90) and average (14.14) for any bowler since his debut (minimum 10 innings).

Numbers

Jamieson performed well in the 2019/20 series against India

Jamieson proved his mettle in the 2019/20 series against India. He finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the two-match series (9). Jamieson was also named the Player of the Match in the second Test for taking a five-wicket haul (first innings). His best match figures of 11/117 (1st innings: 5/69, 2nd innings: 6/48) came against Pakistan, earlier this year.