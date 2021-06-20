WTC final: India bundled out for 217, Jamieson takes five-for

The Indian team has been bundled out for 217 in the first innings of the WTC final against New Zealand at the Rose Bowl. Starting from the overnight score of 146/3, India lost wickets in quick succession on Day 3. They suffered a batting collapse after New Zealand got rid of skipper Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson took his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests.

How did the first innings pan out?

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a solid start on Day 2. India were soon reduced to 88/3 before Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane made a brief recovery. They began with their overnight score of 146/3 (64.4) on Day 3. However, Kyle Jamieson removed Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Although R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja added important runs, they couldn't capitalize.

First bowler to take a five-for in WTC final

The New Zealand seamers completely owned the first session on Day 3. Jamieson was clearly their standout bowler in the innings as he took his fifth five-wicket haul. With this, he became the first bowler to take a five-for in the WTC final. He registered phenomenal figures of 5/31. Neil Wagner and Trent Boult took two wickets, while Tim Southee scalped a solitary wicket.

Kohli and Rahane shared a 58-run stand

India finished on a positive note at stumps on Day 2. The likes of Kohli and Rahane shared a crucial 58-run stand for the fourth wicket, having played a positive brand of cricket. The partnership was huge in the context of India's innings. However, Kohli's untimely dismissal (44) left Rahane stranded. The latter was dismissed on 49 off 117 balls.

Shubman and Rohit laid the foundation of Indian innings

The likes of Rohit (34) and Shubman (28) had set the foundation of Team India's innings on Day 2. Shubman was particularly impressive against the short balls. He added 62 runs for the first wicket along with Rohit.

