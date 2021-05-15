England's IPL players likely to miss New Zealand Test series

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 15, 2021, 12:19 pm

England's IPL players to miss the two-Test series against New Zealand, starting June 2

The England cricket team is likely to rest the players who featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. England are set to host the Kiwis in a two-Test series, beginning June 2. The decision has been taken in order to give the cricketers a break. Here are the complete details.

Decision

England's IPL players not to be rushed back

According to a report in BBC, England players who featured in the now suspended IPL 2021, will not be hurriedly picked for the Test series. The likes of Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, and Jonny Bairstow all played at least a game in the tournament and are now in mandatory 10-day isolation after returning to the UK.

Quarantine

Quarantine period to get over this weekend

The report adds that the quarantine period is about to get over this weekend which is little over two weeks ahead of the first Test. Moreover, the timeline is considered too tight for the returning players. Earlier, Ashley Giles, the managing director of the England men's team, hinted that there could be some new faces in the team squad.

Players

England to have several news faces

England are likely to use the two Tests against the Black Caps to provide opportunities for Ollie Robinson and James Bracey. Both players are uncapped in international level. Craig Overton is also likely to be recalled. He has featured in four Tests and one ODI encounter. Meanwhile, Ben Foakes could also be given a maiden Test cap.

Test cricket

Plenty of Test cricket in store for the Three Lions

England have a busy summer ahead of them. After hosting the Kiwis for two Tests, the Joe Root-led side will be up against India in a five-match Test series. Meanwhile, England are also set to tour Down Under for The Ashes, reportedly starting on December 14. The fifth and final Test between Australia and England is likely to be hosted by Perth.

Information

England players unlikely to feature in rescheduled IPL

A few days earlier, Ashley Giles had also said that the English players will not miss international cricket in order to participate in the remainder of the IPL 2021 season. The BCCI is contemplating on holding the IPL somewhere else later this year.