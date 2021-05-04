IPL 2021 has been suspended indefinitely by BCCI: Details here

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season has been suspended indefinitely by the BCCI on Tuesday.

The decision comes after two more players tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

SRH's Wriddhiman Saha and DC's Amit Mishra are the two players, who tested positive on Tuesday.

Apart from these two players, members of KKR and CSK contingent had also tested positive yesterday.

Twitter Post

BCCI suspends IPL 2021

IPL suspended for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K6VBK0W0WA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

COVID-19

How did it unfold?

Since the last couple of months, India has been struggling with the second wave of COVID-19.

The pandemic had hit the league even before it commenced on April 10.

Several groundsmen and a few players had tested positive. However, the IPL Governing Council decided to proceed with the season.

However, after recent cases, the council has finally decided to pull the plug.

COVID-19

India's active COVID-19 cases have crossed 34 lakh

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases reached 2.02 crore on Tuesday, out of which, 34 lakh cases or 17% are currently active.

There are 12 states with over one lakh active cases: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Seven states have active cases between 50,000-1,00,000 and 17 states have under 50,000 active cases.

IPL 2021

Here's a look at the IPL 2021 standings

Delhi Capitals lead the IPL 2021 standings, having collected 12 points from eight matches.

They are followed by Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 points each).

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are placed fourth with eight points.

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have collected six points each to follow suit.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed at the bottom.