WTC final: Play abandoned on Day 4 due to rain

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 07:36 pm

World Test Championship final: Play called-off on Day 4 due to rain

In another disappointing update, the play on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand has been abandoned due to rain. The umpires decided to call-off the day, considering the wet outfield. Not even a single ball was bowled on Day 4 after the two teams were involved in a riveting battle yesterday. Here is more.

Twitter Post

WTC final: Play abandoned on Day 4

Update: Play on Day 4 abandoned due to rain. We thank our fans who turned up and kept the tempo high. See you again, tomorrow.🙌 #TeamIndia #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/0OpqZ0hGd5 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2021

Day 3

How did Day 3 pan out?

India resumed from the overnight score of 146/3 before losing successive wickets on Day 3. They suffered an untimely batting collapse after NZ got rid of Virat Kohli. Kyle Jamieson took his fifth five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 217. Although the Kiwi openers started cautiously, R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma sent them back eventually. NZ finished on 101/2 at stumps.

What next?

Will the final produce a result?

The inaugural WTC final has now lost two days of play. It commenced a day later after the first day was also abandoned due to rain. Although the ICC has kept a Reserve Day (Day 6), the match is heading to a draw. In case of a draw, the two teams will be declared joint-winners of the championship.

Information

What about the prize money?

The winning team is set to receive prize money of $1.6 million along with the championship mace. Meanwhile, the runner-up of the match will receive $8,00,000. The amount will be split evenly in case of a draw.

Summary

A look at the match summary

NZ won the toss and invited India to bat in Southampton's testing conditions. India were off to a terrific start but a brilliant bowling spell by Kyle Jamieson ignited Team India's batting collapse. He took a five-wicket haul as India were bundled out for 217. The Kiwi openers were also on the charge, driving NZ past 50. NZ (101/2) still trail by 116 runs.