Last updated on Jan 26, 2021, 05:43 pm

India and England are all set to lock horns in the four-Test series, starting February 5. For the hosts, skipper Virat Kohli returns to action after missing out on the final leg of Australian tour. Meanwhile, his counterpart Joe Root would want to capitalize upon his incredible form that helped England trounce Sri Lanka 2-0. Let us compare their numbers in Test cricket.

Kohli A look at Kohli's Test numbers

At present, Kohli is one the most prolific batsmen in the longest format. He has tallied 7,318 runs from 87 Tests at an astonishing average of 53.42. The formidable tally includes 27 tons, joint-highest in the format among active cricketer (along with Steve Smith). Kohli also owns a record seven double-tons in Tests. His highest score of 254 came against South Africa in 2019.

Root How has Root fared in Test cricket?

Root is now the leading run-scorer in Tests among active cricketers. He has racked up 8,249 runs from 99 Tests at an average of 49.10. In the recently-concluded series against Sri Lanka, he also became England's fourth-highest run-getter, surpassing the tally of Geoffrey Boycott (8,114), Kevin Pietersen (8,181), and David Gower (8,231). The former also has 19 tons and four double-tons in the format.

Home, Away Comparing the numbers in home and away Tests

At home, Root has amassed 4,348 runs from 53 Tests at 50.55. Interestingly, 11 of his 19 Test tons have been registered on the home soil. Although Kohli (3,558) has less runs than Root in home Tests, he averages more (68.42). However, Kohli (3,760) is ahead of Root (3,614) in terms of away runs. Notably, Kohli has slammed 14 tons in away Tests.

Opposition Root averages 56.84 in Tests against India

Root has a legacy of performing well against India. In 16 Tests against them, he has tallied 1,421 runs at a prolific average of 56.84, including four tons. His average in India climbs over 50 as well (53.09). On the other hand, Kohli owns 1570 runs from 19 Tests against England at a lower average (49.06). However, he averages 70.25 in India against them.

Captaincy Root and Kohli have contributed significantly in victories