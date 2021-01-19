Team India won the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 with a historic victory over Australia at the Gabba on Tuesday. The tourists left world cricket in awe as they pulled off a miraculous run-chase on what turned out to be a dramatic final day. Reflecting on the win, Australia's head coach Justin Langer lauded the Indian side which was marred with multiple injuries. Here is more.

Praise Can never take anything for granted: Langer

The dejected Langer went to praise the Indian team, which won their first-ever Test match at the Gabba. "First, you can never take anything for granted, second never ever, ever underestimate the Indians. There are 1.5 billions Indians and if you play in that first eleven you got to be really tough, don't you?" Langer said after the match.

Quote 'Can't compliment India enough'

"I can't compliment India enough. They haven't gone away after that first Test match which we won in three days. For them to fight back like they did is amazing. The big lesson for us is that you can't take anything for granted," he added.

Pant Pant guides India to glory in Brisbane

A resounding knock from wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant (89*) made the difference as India went for the kill, chasing a mammoth 328. He took the Australian bowlers to cleaners after Shubman Gill (91) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) showed resistance in the first half. As India required over 50 in the final 10 overs, Pant went all guns blazing, getting due support from Washington Sundar (22).

Effort Langer recalls the historic knock of Ben Stokes (Headingley)

Praising Pant and Gill, Langer said, "It was an amazing effort. Pant's innings somewhat reminded me of Ben Stokes' innings in Headingley actually. He came in, he was fearless and he will be lauded. It was an unbelievable innings. I thought young Gill batted very well. Their young bowling attack kept us under pressure throughout, and as I said India deserve full credit."

Series Team India bounced back after losing the Adelaide Test