Kane Williamson has achieved the best ever-rating points by a New Zealand player as he continues to retain the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. His marathon knock of 238 against Pakistan in the Christchurch helped him attain the historic feat. Meanwhile, Steve Smith got past rival Virat Kohli to grab the second spot. Here is more.

Williamson Williamson led NZ to a 2-0 series win against Pakistan

Williamson was named Player of the Series as New Zealand cleaned up Pakistan 2-0 in the two-Test series. He has reached 919 rating points, surpassing his own mark of 915 (in December 2018). Interestingly, legend Richard Hadlee is the only other Kiwi player to cross the 900-point mark. He had achieved a career-best rating points (909) with exceptional performances in December 1985.

Batting Smith leapfrogs Kohli in the Batting Rankings

Smith has leapfrogged Kohli to claim the second position. He scored a record-equaling 27th ton in the first innings and followed it up with a brisk fifty (SCG). Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne consolidates the fourth position with a career-best of 866 rating points after scores of 91 and 73. Notably, Rishabh Pant's splendid 97 helped him gain 19 places to reach 26th position.

Bowlers Hazlewood gains big in the Bowling Rankings

Australian pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood has gained three places to reach fifth position, having taken four wickets in Sydney. Besides, fast bowler Kyle Jamieson's match haul of 11/117 against Pakistan has lifted him seven places to a career-best 21st place. The likes of Anrich Nortje (10 places), Wiaan Mulder (22 places), Lutho Sipamla (23 places) and Lungi Ngidi (seven places) also made notable gains.

Information Jadeja takes the second spot among all-rounders

India's Ravindra Jadeja surpassed Jason Holder to take the second spot in the ICC Test Rankings for All-rounders. He showcased an all-round performance (4/62, 28*) in the first innings, before sustaining an injury. He (428) is only behind top-ranked Ben Stokes (446) on the tally.

WTC India marginally ahead of NZ in ICC WTC standings

After an epic draw at the SCG, Australia and India retained the top-two spots in the ICC World Test Championship table. India are marginally ahead of third-placed New Zealand (400) with 420 points. However, the two teams are separated by only 0.2 points as per to the percentage points (IND: 70.2, NZ: 70). Team India now aims to win the upcoming Brisbane Test.

