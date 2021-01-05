New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has slammed his fourth double-century in Test cricket. His exhilarating knock helped the hosts secure a mammoth first-innings lead (362) over Pakistan on Day 3 of the second Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Interestingly, Williamson's 238-run knock lasted nearly nine hours after he joined in the 20th over. Here are the records broken by him.

Milestone Joint-most double-hundreds among New Zealand batsmen

As mentioned, this was Williamson's fourth double-ton, and second in a month. He finished with 238 off 364 balls, an innings that was studded with 28 fours. He now has the joint-highest double-tons in Test cricket among the Kiwi players alongside Brendon McCullum (4). The likes of Ross Taylor (3) and Stephen Fleming (3) follow them on the tally.

Feat Fastest NZ cricketer to 7,000 Test runs

During his emphatic knock, Williamson also reached the 7,000-run mark in the longest format. He became the third Kiwi cricketer to achieve the milestone after Taylor (7,379) and Fleming (7,172). Notably, the former became the fastest New Zealand player to the landmark (in 144 innings). The record was previously held by Taylor, who completed his 7,000 runs in 169 innings.

Information Two double-tons and a century in last three Tests

Williamson has now registered two double-tons and a century in his last three Test matches. He slammed one (129) in the opening Test against Pakistan. Prior to that, he hammered his career-best score (251) in the Seddon Park Test against West Indies.

Hundred Most Test hundreds on New Zealand soil

Earlier in the Test, Williamson completed his 24th Test ton. His unbeaten knock on Day 2 rescued the New Zealand innings after they were reduced to 71/3. Williamson now has most number of hundreds (13) in New Zealand. Previously, the record was jointly held by him and Taylor. Notably, Williamson has amassed 3,788 runs from at 65.31 on home soil.

Other records A look at other records broken by Williamson