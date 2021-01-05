Premier League leaders Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat against Southampton to see their title defence suffer a setback. Danny Ings' second-minute goal against his former side settled matters. Liverpool. who have taken just two points from the last nine available, could slip to second if Manchester United win their game in hand against Burnley. Here are further details.

SOULIV Southampton get the job done against Liverpool

Despite missing several key players, the Saints were prolific in their approach. The gutsy character helped them to earn an impressive win. Ings gave Southampton the perfect start with a lob over Alisson from a James Ward-Prowse free-kick. Jurgen Klopp's side never quite found the momentum as Southampton kept them in check. One shot on target summarizes Liverpool's performance.

Southampton Brilliant Southampton smash these records

As per Opta, Ings' opener for Southampton was his 50th league goal, and the earliest he has ever scored in the competition. Southampton's Ward-Prowse has provided four assists in the Premier League this season. His best tally is six in the 2014-15 season. Southampton are the first team to beat all seven winners of the Premier League in the season after a title win.

Liverpool Unwanted records for the Reds

As per Opta, Liverpool's' first shot on target came in the 75th minute against Southampton- their latest in a Premier League match since December 2015. After having eight shots on target in their 7-0 victory over Crystal Palace, the Reds have managed just seven attempts on target in their last three league games.

Information Liverpool fail to gain impetus, Southampton go sixth

Liverpool have claimed 33 points from 17 games this season. This was their second loss of the campaign. Southampton's first win in five Premier League games sees them climb to sixth in the table. They have 29 points from 17 matches.