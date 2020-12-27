Indian captain Virat Kohli has been named as the skipper of the ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade. The team also includes Steve Smith and Kane Williamson from the Fab Four group. Former Test stars Alastair Cook and Kumar Sangakkara have also been named. England stars James Anderson and Stuart Broad lead the bowling unit. Here's more.

Trio Kohli, Smith and Williamson bring the consistency factor

Kohli has been a revelation with the bat in Tests, scoring a bulk of runs both at home and away. His leadership qualities have helped his cause in being named as the leader of the Test Team of the Decade. The batting also gets a voice with Smith and Williamson present. They have been equally dominating in the Test format and deserved the berths.

Bowlers A world class bowling attack on offer

England stars Anderson and Broad have been supreme in Test cricket with the ball. They have complemented each other over the years and the numbers tell you the story. South Africa's Dale Steyn was superb as injuries stalled his progress. However, the South African star adds voice as the third premier pacer. India's R Ashwin, leads the spin show for his consistent exploits.

Information ICC Test Team of the Decade

ICC Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

