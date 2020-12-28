Last updated on Dec 28, 2020, 03:19 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Ajinkya Rahane, who is leading India in the absence of Virat Kohli, slammed a ton on Day 2 of the MCG Test.
Even though Rahane looked well-settled on the third day, a run-out ended his innings.
He lost his wicket in turn for a single while trying to get Ravindra Jadeja to a half-century.
And what he did post that drew praise from fans.
In the first innings, Rahane and Jadeja rescued India after they were reduced to 173/5.
On Day 3, Jadeja, who was batting on 49, pushed a delivery from Nathan Lyon toward short cover for a single.
However, Marnus Labuschagne collected the ball and pulled off an accurate throw to wicket-keeper Tim Paine.
As a result, Rahane was found marginally short of his ground.
Rahane's awe-inspiring gesture after being dismissed grabbed eyeballs on social media. Despite being run-out in an unfortunate manner, the Indian captain consoled Jadeja, asking him to carry on after the 121-run partnership came to an end.
Excellent Gesture by @ajinkyarahane88 to keep Jaddu motivated and letting him know that job not yet done..👍#BoxingDay #boxingday2020 #BoxingDayTest #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest #INDvAUS #Australia #ausvsindonsony #Aus #India #IndianCricketTeam #AjinkyaRahane #RavindraJadeja pic.twitter.com/1r94OnH05W— 🇮🇳🇮🇳 शुभम दोहरे 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Shubhamdohare9) December 28, 2020
India resumed the day with the overnight score of 277/5.
With Australian bowlers testing the side with a barrage of bouncers, the Indian innings folded on 326, after which the tourists were on the charge with the ball.
The hosts crumbled under pressure as they finished the day on 133/6.
Jasprit Bumrah picked up the dangerous Steve Smith, while Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Marnus Labuschagne.
Team India is inching toward what will be a comeback victory for them in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
This can become India's second-ever victory in the Boxing Day Test at MCG.
Notably, India have never lost a Test match to date, once Rahane has scored a century.
It remains to be seen if tomorrow this record remains intact.
