Last updated on Dec 28, 2020, 01:16 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Cristiano Ronaldo, on Sunday, was crowned the Player of the Century at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.
The Juventus forward received the award in person at a ceremony, beating long-time rival and another GOAT, Lionel Messi.
Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was named the Coach of the Century.
Here are further details on the same.
"It's a pleasure to win titles. It's not easy to be top of the game for so many years. I am really proud, but without a team, great coaches and clubs it is not possible," said Ronaldo upon the receiving the award.
🏆 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo presented with the PLAYER OF THE CENTURY 2001-2020 Globe Soccer Award, by HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum — Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, at tonight’s gala pic.twitter.com/DK3B3My5t6— Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2020
Ronaldo is having a memorable run for Juventus in the ongoing Serie A season.
Recently, the Portugal legend became only the fourth player in history score at least 33 Serie A goals in a calendar year.
Presently, he the top-scorer this season with 12 goals in 10 games.
Following him on the list are Romelu Lukaku (11) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (10).
Real Madrid was named the Club of the Century at the ceremony, while Bayern Munich picked up the team award for 2020.
Notably, Bayern's boss Hans-Dieter Flick was rewarded as coach of the year for winning the treble last season.
Meanwhile, Jorge Mendes was named Agent of the Year for 2020, having won the award alongside his client Ronaldo.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.