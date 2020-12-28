-
28 Dec 2020
AUSvIND, MCG Test Day 3: India on top, key takeaways
Written byParth Dhall
Sports
-
Team India remained on top throughout the third day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia.
In the first session, the visitors were bundled out for 326, claiming a lead of 131 runs.
Later on, the Indian bowlers made early inroads as Australia ended the day at 133/6.
Here are the key takeaways of Day 3.
-
-
Day 3
How did Day 3 pan out?
-
India resumed the day with the overnight score of 277/5.
Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (112) and Jadeja (57) arrived in the middle, however, the former got run-out.
Eventually, the Indian innings folded on 326, after which the tourists were on the charge with the ball.
The hosts crumbled under pressure as they finished the day on 133/6.
Jasprit Bumrah picked up the dangerous Steve Smith.
-
Jadeja
Jadeja stars with his all-round attributes
-
Jadeja showcased his tremendous batting display in the first innings.
He played a supportive knock as he and skipper Rahane took India past 300.
This was his 15th fifty in the Test format.
Notably, the Australian bowlers tested Jadeja with a bouncer-barrage gradually.
In the second innings, he even delivered the goods with the ball, removing Matthew Wade and Tim Paine.
-
Smith
The second-lowest aggregate for Smith in a Test
-
Once again, star batsman Steve Smith was unable to break the deadlock against India.
He was dismissed for 8 in the second innings after recording a duck in the first.
This has become the second-lowest aggregate for Smith in a Test, wherein he has been dismissed twice.
Notably, the lowest remains 2 and 1 vs England, Lord's, 2013.
-
Umesh Yadav
Umesh Yadav went off the field while bowling
-
Pace spearhead Umesh Yadav bowled well in the second innings, dismissing opener Joe Burns.
However, in the eighth over, he limped over upon completing his follow-through.
He appeared to be in a lot of pain, thereby going off the field.
Eventually, it was reported that he complained of pain in his calf while bowling, and was assessed by the BCCI medical team.
-
Information
Mohammed Siraj bowled well in Yadav's absence
-
In Umesh's absence, Mohammed Siraj filled the void perfectly. He was on the money throughout. The 26-year-old dismissed Travis Head, and also carved a number of other chances. Notably, Siraj had registered figures of 40/2 in the first innings.
-
Paine
The controversial dismissal of Tim Paine
-
Tim Paine's dismissal in the second innings created a stir.
In the 48th over delivered by Jadeja, India appealed for a caught behind, however, the umpire wasn't convinced.
As India opted for the DRS, there was no spike on the HotSpot.
Meanwhile, the Real-Time Snickometer (RTS) showed a spike, which made the umpire overturn his original decision.
As a result, Paine departed disgruntled.
-
Twitter Post
A look at Paine's dismissal
-
Simon Taufel goes through the umpires' steps when using their "conclusive evidence protocols", and why one frame *past* the bat matters #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ROpuzNSFc6— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2020
-
India
Team India eyeing an emphatic victory
-
Team India is inching toward what will be a comeback victory for them in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
In order to do that, they need to remove Australia's tail early on Day 4.
This can become India's second-ever victory in the Boxing Day Test at MCG.
The Ajinkya Rahane-led side would want to repeat the feat of 2018/19 when they scripted history.