Team India remained on top throughout the third day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia. In the first session, the visitors were bundled out for 326, claiming a lead of 131 runs. Later on, the Indian bowlers made early inroads as Australia ended the day at 133/6. Here are the key takeaways of Day 3.

Day 3 How did Day 3 pan out?

India resumed the day with the overnight score of 277/5. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (112) and Jadeja (57) arrived in the middle, however, the former got run-out. Eventually, the Indian innings folded on 326, after which the tourists were on the charge with the ball. The hosts crumbled under pressure as they finished the day on 133/6. Jasprit Bumrah picked up the dangerous Steve Smith.

Jadeja Jadeja stars with his all-round attributes

Jadeja showcased his tremendous batting display in the first innings. He played a supportive knock as he and skipper Rahane took India past 300. This was his 15th fifty in the Test format. Notably, the Australian bowlers tested Jadeja with a bouncer-barrage gradually. In the second innings, he even delivered the goods with the ball, removing Matthew Wade and Tim Paine.

Smith The second-lowest aggregate for Smith in a Test

Once again, star batsman Steve Smith was unable to break the deadlock against India. He was dismissed for 8 in the second innings after recording a duck in the first. This has become the second-lowest aggregate for Smith in a Test, wherein he has been dismissed twice. Notably, the lowest remains 2 and 1 vs England, Lord's, 2013.

Umesh Yadav Umesh Yadav went off the field while bowling

Pace spearhead Umesh Yadav bowled well in the second innings, dismissing opener Joe Burns. However, in the eighth over, he limped over upon completing his follow-through. He appeared to be in a lot of pain, thereby going off the field. Eventually, it was reported that he complained of pain in his calf while bowling, and was assessed by the BCCI medical team.

Information Mohammed Siraj bowled well in Yadav's absence

In Umesh's absence, Mohammed Siraj filled the void perfectly. He was on the money throughout. The 26-year-old dismissed Travis Head, and also carved a number of other chances. Notably, Siraj had registered figures of 40/2 in the first innings.

Paine The controversial dismissal of Tim Paine

Tim Paine's dismissal in the second innings created a stir. In the 48th over delivered by Jadeja, India appealed for a caught behind, however, the umpire wasn't convinced. As India opted for the DRS, there was no spike on the HotSpot. Meanwhile, the Real-Time Snickometer (RTS) showed a spike, which made the umpire overturn his original decision. As a result, Paine departed disgruntled.

Twitter Post A look at Paine's dismissal

Simon Taufel goes through the umpires' steps when using their "conclusive evidence protocols", and why one frame *past* the bat matters #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ROpuzNSFc6 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2020

India Team India eyeing an emphatic victory