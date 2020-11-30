After a couple of high-scoring contests at the SCG, Australia and India will square-off in the final ODI on Wednesday. The hosts handed India a 51-run defeat in the second of the three-ODI series, thereby gaining an unassailable lead of 2-0. Now, the tourists will hope to salvage some pride in what is going to be a certain dead rubber. Here is the preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Manuka Oval in Canberra will host the third ODI on December 2 (9:10 AM IST). This particular venue serves a lively batting track, with the bowlers having little margin for error. The temperature could hover around 25 degrees Celsius. Besides, one can watch the match live on the Sony sports network, while live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

Australia D'Arcy Short replaces the injured David Warner

As for the team news, D'Arcy Short has replaced the injured David Warner, while Pat Cummins has been rested for remaining white-ball games. Considering this, Marnus Labuschagne has expressed his desire to open. Meanwhile, skipper Aaron Finch could also give rest to several marquee names in the game. Probable XI: Finch (C), Wade/Short, Smith, Labuschagne, Maxwell, Henriques, Carey (WK), Tye/Sams, Starc, Zampa, Abbott.

India India could make changes in the bowling attack

Indians are in a spot of bother, as far as the bowling is concerned. To reinforce the pace-bowling attack, skipper Virat Kohli could hand an international debut to Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster T. Natarajan. Furthermore, Kuldeep Yadav might replace the jaded Yuzvendra Chahal in the XI. Probable XI: Dhawan, Agarwal, Kohli (C), Iyer, Rahul (WK), Pandya, Jadeja, Saini/Natarajan, Shami, Bumrah, Chahal/Kuldeep.

Stats Kohli, Shami eye these milestones

Run Machine Kohli is 23 runs shy of complete 12,000 runs in One-Day Internationals. He would become only the sixth player and second Indian (after Sachin Tendulkar) to achieve this esoteric milestone. On the other hand, Shami (148) is all set to become the fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets. As of now, the record stands with former pacer Ajit Agarkar (97 matches).

