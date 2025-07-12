Jasprit Bumrah breaks this WTC record of R Ashwin: Details 

Jasprit Bumrah , India's premier fast bowler, has surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin to become the player with the most five-wicket hauls in World Test Championship (WTC) history. The 31-year-old pacer achieved this feat during the third Test match against England at Lord's. He took five wickets in the first innings of the match, taking his tally of five-wicket hauls in WTC matches to 12. Bumrah claimed figures worth 5/74 from 27 overs as the visitors bowled England out for 387.

Record-breaking run Bumrah achieves this milestone in 37 matches Bumrah has achieved this milestone in just 37 matches, surpassing Ashwin who took 41 matches to reach his tally of 11 five-wicket hauls. Australia's Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon are tied for third with 10 five-wicket hauls each. With 166 wickets, Bumrah is the fifth-leading wicket-taker in WTC history. His average of 18.78 is the best among bowlers with at least 60 WTC scalps.

Career highlights 11 fifers in SENA nations Bumrah made his Test debut in January 2018. He is currently the top-ranked bowler in ICC's Test rankings. His latest five-wicket haul at Lord's is a testament to his skill and consistency as a fast bowler. This performance also helped him equal WI's Malcolm Marshall and Pakistan's Wasim Akram record for most Test fifers in SENA countries by a non-SENA bowler. The three pace merchants now share the top spot with 11 such fifers apiece.