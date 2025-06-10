Pat Cummins has dismissed Aiden Markram four times in Tests
What's the story
The upcoming ICC World Test Championship final, starting June 11 at Lord's Cricket Ground, will see defending champions Australia take on South Africa.
Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who is among the best fast bowlers, would want to lead from the front.
His battle with Aiden Markram, one of the most technical South African batters, will be one to watch out for.
Stats
A look at the stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram and Cummins have clashed in six Test innings as of now.
The Aussie pacer has dismissed Markram four times across 123 balls.
Notably, Markram's average in this battle reads 22.50. He has faced a total of 76 dot balls.
The Aussie skipper has conceded 9 boundaries, wheareas Markram is yet to hit a six.
Information
The 2018 Test series
The two players have not locked horns outside the 2018 series in South Africa. Cummins was all over Markram in that series. He dismissed the Proteas batter twice in Johannesburg as SA won the series 3-1.
Career
Markram and Cummins in Tests
As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram has played four Tests against Australia, all in the 2018 series. He returned with 480 runs across eight innings at 60.
Overall, he boasts 2,857 runs from 45 matches at 35.71 (100s: 7, 50s: 13).
Meanwhile, Cummins has taken 41 wickets at 19.31 in eight Tests against SA.
Overall, he owns 294 wickets in 67 Tests at 22.44 (5W: 13).