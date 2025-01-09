Steve Smith named Australia's captain for Sri Lanka tour: Details
What's the story
Steve Smith has been appointed the captain of the Australian cricket team for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.
The move comes in the wake of Pat Cummins's paternity leave and persistent ankle issue.
Cricket Australia confirmed Cummins's condition had been "managed through the summer."
The squad features the majority of faces who recently won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at home.
Squad details
Squad composition for Sri Lanka tour
The Australian team for the Sri Lanka tour features three lead pacers in the form of Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Sean Abbott.
The likes of Todd Murphy and Matt Kuhnemann will be assisting Nathan Lyon in the spin department.
Meanwhile, Nathan McSweeney has made it to this 16-member squad despite being dropped midway through the Indian series.
Game plan
Australia's strategy ahead of upcoming WTC final
"Sri Lanka is a challenging and exciting place to tour given the different conditions players may be presented with," chief selector George Bailey said.
He added the squad provides different ways to structure the Playing XI depending on match conditions.
This will be Australia's final Test assignment before they meet South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship final in June, having already qualified with 63.73% of possible points.
Captaincy
Smith has successfully led Australia in past
Smith is no stranger to leading Australia. He led them until the Sandpapergate scandal in 2018, which led to his ban from international and league cricket for a year.
He took over the leadership role on an interim basis in December 2021, when Cummins was sidelined due to COVID-19.
His last stint was early 2023, during the last two Tests of a four-match series against India, after Cummins returned home after his mother's death.
Information
Smith's incredible Test record as captain
Smith has led Australia in 38 Tests between 2014 and 2023. Under his leadership, the Aussies won 21, lost 10, and drew six Tests. Smith has racked up 3,867 runs at an incredible average of 66.67 while leading in Tests.
Deputy appointment
Travis Head named Smith's deputy
Notably, Travis Head has been appointed Smith's deputy for the Sri Lanka Test series.
The team misses out on star seamer Josh Hazlewood, who continues to recover from a calf injury.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been left out. Beau Webster had replaced him during the India Test series.
Notably, both Hazlewood and Marsh are being considered for the Champions Trophy squad after the Sri Lanka tour.
Information
Australia's squad for Sri Lanka series
Australia's squad: Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Nathan McSweeney, Beau Webster, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Cooper Connolly, Todd Murphy, Matt Kuhneman, Sean Abbott, and Scott Boland.