WATCH: Young Indian cricketer accurately imitates Steve Smith's batting style
What's the story
A young Indian cricketer has gained traction on social media with his eerily accurate imitation of Australian cricket team's star batter, Steve Smith.
The video features the lad effortlessly copying Smith's unorthodox batting stance and technique.
This includes the trademark shuffle while playing strokes, exaggerated backlift, and even the fidgety movements before taking strike.
Have a look at the video.
Twitter Post
Indian Steve Smith
Steve Smith from India 🇮🇳 #funny pic.twitter.com/MfmHhLU1Pq— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) January 8, 2025
Online response
Social media reacts to young cricketer's imitation
The video of the young Indian cricketer imitating Smith has gone viral, triggering a flurry of reactions from cricket fans. Many have even lauded his dedication to study Smith's technique so closely.
The level of imitation shown by the youngster is rare, leaving cricket enthusiasts amazed.
The uncanny resemblance goes from his pre-striking to follow-through post-striking, mirroring Smith's unique style. Even the uncanny leaves were spellbinding.
Global impact
Smith's influence on young cricketers
Steve Smith, one of the finest batters of the modern era, has inspired many young cricketers across the globe.
The Australian's unique style and successful career have made him a role model for many aspiring players.
Notably, Smith has over 16,000 runs for Australia across formats.
The young Indian cricketer's perfect imitation is a testimony to Smith's global influence and the impact he has on budding talents in the sport.