'Rohit Sharma shouldn't play Test cricket anymore': Mohammad Kaif
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Rohit Sharma should no longer play Test cricket.
The former batter slammed Sharma for opting out of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Syndey.
Sharma, who was battling poor form, decided to sit out of the series decider in Sydney.
Kaif's criticism comes as he believes Sharma should have led his team in this important match.
Here's what Kaif said.
Performance scrutiny
Rohit's performance and decision spark debate
Sharma's 2024/25 season has been heavily criticized owing to his abysmal form with the bat.
His underperformed Down Under, where he managed just 31 runs from three Tests before opting to sit out for the series decider.
While some experts lauded Sharma's decision as selfless and pragmatic, Kaif disagreed, saying Sharma should have led from the front in such a crucial match.
Career speculation
Kaif questions Rohit's future in Test cricket
Kaif has questioned Sharma's future in Test cricket after his decision to pull out of the Sydney match.
On his YouTube show, he said, "I think Rohit should no longer play in Tests because he was needed the most in the Sydney Test match."
Kaif stressed that despite low scores from other players, it was Sharma's responsibility as a leader to support his team and be present on the field.
Series outcome
India lost by six wickets in Sydney
India came into the Sydney Test after losing in Adelaide and Melbourne. They required a draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
However, the visitors lost the SCG Test by six wickets, losing the trophy for the first time in a decade.
Jasprit Bumrah, who single-handedly carried India's hopes in Sydney, suffered a back injury in the first innings. Therefore, he couldn't bowl in the final innings.