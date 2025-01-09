What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Rohit Sharma should no longer play Test cricket.

The former batter slammed Sharma for opting out of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Syndey.

Sharma, who was battling poor form, decided to sit out of the series decider in Sydney.

Kaif's criticism comes as he believes Sharma should have led his team in this important match.

Here's what Kaif said.