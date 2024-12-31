Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, cricket stars Rohit and Kohli faced a challenging year in Test cricket, with Rohit scoring 619 runs at an average of 24.76 and Kohli managing 417 runs at an average of 24.52.

Rohit's performance was particularly disappointing, setting a record for the lowest average for any touring captain in a Test series in Australia.

Despite their struggles, both players are set to participate in the upcoming Champions Trophy, a crucial tournament that could shape their future in international cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Both Rohit and Kohli have struggled in Tests lately (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Analyzing Rohit and Kohli's dismsal Test numbers in 2024

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:44 am Dec 31, 202409:44 am

What's the story The year 2024 was a tough one for Indian cricket stars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both the players were particularly criticized for their underwhelming performances in Test cricket. However, they have shown resilience in the past and are expected to bounce back in the upcoming Champions Trophy. Let's take a closer look at their individual performances throughout the year.

Performance review

Rohit's struggle in Test cricket

Rohit has been at the receiving end of severe criticism for his dismal performance in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. His pathetic run led to India's defeat in Melbourne and put their hopes in the WTC Final at stake. He scored just 619 Test runs at an average of 24.76 in 2024, which highlights his struggles and inconsistency. He smoked two tons and as many fifties across 26 innings in whites this year.

Information

Struggles after England series

400 of Rohit's Test runs this year came in the home series against England. However, his scores in the following Tests in 2024 were 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 10, 3, and 9. He has recorded 20-plus runs just twice in his last 15 innings. 10 of his scores have been under 10 runs.

DYK

Rohit sets this unwanted record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has managed just 31 runs at 6.20 in the ongoing series against Australia, which now stands as the lowest average for any touring captain in a Test series Down Under (minimum 5 innings). The record was previously held by Pakistan's Waqar Younis and South Africa's Graeme Smith, who endured lean run with the bat in the 2002-03 and 2014 tour, respectively. Both former players averaged 7.75 in these tours.

Performance analysis

Kohli's underwhelming year in Test cricket

On the other hand, Kohli has also had a disappointing year in Test cricket. Although he played fewer matches than Rohit, he only scored 417 runs at an average of 24.52. His performance was highlighted by a solitary century and one half-century across 19 innings, which shows how he struggled for form all year.

Information

All-time low for Kohli, Rohit

This is just the second instance of Kohli averaging under 25 in a calender in which he has played at least five Tests. The talismanic batter averaged 22.44 in his maiden year in Test cricket, in 2011. Meanwhile, Rohit has averaged under 25 in a year for the first time in his Test career.

Upcoming challenges

Rohit and Kohli's future prospects

Despite their struggles, both Rohit and Kohli are expected to feature in the upcoming Champions Trophy. This tournament could be pivotal in determining their future in international cricket. They will need to rediscover their form and keep faith in their abilities to overcome these adversities. Notably, both Rohit and Virat have played just three ODIs apiece after the 2023 World Cup.