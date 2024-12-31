Summarize Simplifying... In short Navjot Singh Sidhu has criticized Australian cricketer Travis Head's celebration style, calling it disrespectful and an insult to Indians.

Despite Australian captain Pat Cummins explaining it as an inside joke, Sidhu demanded strict punishment.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Pant's dismissal in a recent match has sparked criticism and led to India's defeat, with captain Rohit Sharma urging Pant to learn from this experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The match was marred by the controversial incident (Image source: X/@ICC)

Navjot Singh Sidhu criticizes Travis Head's celebration after dismissing Pant

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:05 am Dec 31, 202409:05 am

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has slammed Australian all-rounder Travis Head's celebration after Rishabh Pant's dismissal in the recent Boxing Day Test. The match, in which India lost by 184 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), was marred by the controversial incident. Pant was caught by Mitchell Marsh off Head's delivery, following which the Australian player celebrated in an unusual and contentious manner.

Explanation

Cummins clarifies Head's celebration as a joke

In a post-match press conference, Australian captain Pat Cummins addressed the controversy surrounding Head's celebration. He explained it as an inside joke within the team, stating, "It's his fingers so hot, he's got to put it in a cup of ice." Cummins further clarified that this was not an isolated incident but a recurring gag whenever Head took a wicket.

Outrage

Sidhu slams Head's behavior as disrespectful

Despite Cummins's explanation, Sidhu took to social media platform X to condemn Head's behavior. He described it as "obnoxious" and an "insult to 1.5 billion Indians." Sidhu argued that such conduct sets a poor example for spectators of all ages and genders, and called for strict punishment to deter future generations from emulating such actions.

Performance review

Pant's dismissal triggers criticism and defeat

Pant's dismissal not only turned the match but also triggered criticism over his shot selection. Although he stitched a partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, his exit cost India the match. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was disappointed but emphasized on Pant's need to learn from this. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pant has scored only 154 runs in seven innings, averaging 22.00 per game.

Twitter Post

Here is Sidhu's post!