Head was in solid touch versus India (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Adelaide Test: Pat Cummins lauds Travis Head's performance versus India

By Rajdeep Saha 07:54 pm Dec 08, 202407:54 pm

What's the story Australian cricket team captain, Pat Cummins, is thankful to have players like Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland on his side. This comes after Australia's emphatic 10-wicket win over India in Adelaide, leveling the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Cummins especially lauded Head for his phenomenal performance against India.

Head's century seals Australia's victory

Head was instrumental in Australia's win, scoring his eighth Test century. His brilliant innings saw him hit 17 fours and four sixes, amassing a total of 140 runs off 141 balls. Overall, Head owns 955 Test runs against against India, averaging 47.75. The tally includes four fifties and two tons. Cummins credited Head for making a huge difference in the game, saying that he "really took the game out of their [India's] hands."

'I wouldn't know how to bowl to him'

In a press conference on Sunday, Cummins said, "We're so lucky he [Travis Head] is on our side because as a captain, I wouldn't know how to bowl to him or set fields to him." "He really took the game out of their [India's] hands. You know, he's done it time and time again for us in many different formats. He's super impressive."

Cummins praises Starc and Boland's bowling efforts

Starc and Boland also earned high praise. "Some of the talk this week was about whether we have enough bowling. Particularly that day one, thought it was a herculean effort from Starcy and Scotty. It was hot, close to 40 degrees, humid and basically just kept rotating the bowlers all day." Cummins said it was a guge effort from these guys, highlighting he is lucky to have them in the side.

Cummins addresses on-field incident between Head and Siraj

During the Test, Head and Mohammed Siraj also had a verbal exchange. Defending Head's conduct in the incident, Cummins said as vice-captain, he is mature enough to handle such situations independently. He also praised his team's behavior during the ongoing series with India.