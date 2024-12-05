Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2nd Test between India and Australia is set to kick off on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval, a venue where Australia boasts an unbeaten record in Day/Night Tests.

The match, which will be aired on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar, could see rain and thunderstorms on the first day.

With Australia's impressive record in pink-ball Tests and India's potential to break it, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter.

India lead the five-match series after winning in Perth

Can India end Australia's unbeaten pink-ball streak in Adelaide?

By Parth Dhall 01:51 pm Dec 05, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Australia and India will square off in the 2nd Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. The impending encounter will be played under the lights. Over the years, the two teams have showed their domination in Day/Night Tests. India currently lead 1-0, whereas Australia look to bounce back with the pink ball. Notably, Australia are yet to lose a Day/Night Test in Adelaide.

Pitch

A look at pitch report

The Adelaide wicket allows batters to play the strokes freely, owing to the flat nature. However, the pink ball moves during the twilight period. As per the pitch curator, the upcoming match could witness rain and thunderstorms on Day 1, bringing in the pacers. Meanwhile, the pitch will likely have a 6mm grass covering. Notably, spinners will also be in action throughout the Test.

Information

Timing and streaming details

The 2nd Test between Australia and India will begin on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval, with the first day's play starting at 9:30am IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Record

Here's the head-to-head record

The two teams have faced each other on 108 occasions in the longest format. India have claimed 33 wins, with the Aussies winning 45 matches. 29 matches have been drawn, and one contest ended in a tie. On Australian soil, India have won 10 matches from 52 attempts, losing 30 and drawing 13. Australia won the only pink-ball encounter involving the two teams.

D/N Tests

Australia's incredible record in Day/Night Tests

Until January this year, Australia had a perfect record in Day/Night Tests. However, West Indies beat them at the Gabba to end this streak. This was Australia's last Test encounter under lights. Overall, Australia have won 11 of their 12 pink-ball Tests. They have beaten New Zealand (twice), South Africa, Pakistan (twice), England (thrice), Sri Lanka, India, and West Indies.

Information

Australia's perfect record in Adelaide (D/N Tests)

It is worth noting that Australia have played all of their 12 Day/Night Tests at home, having won 11. Seven of those have been held in Adelaide, with Australia maintaining a perfect record. Despite the result in Perth, Australia have an edge on this ground.

Talking points

Rahul to open for India; Australia include Boland

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that KL Rahul will open the batting in Adelaide. This means Rohit, who missed the series opener citing personal reasons, will now bat in the middle order. On the other hand, Australia have added speedster Scott Boland to their Playing XI, as announced by Pat Cummins on Thursday. Boland has replaced Josh Hazlewood, who is out with injury.

XIs

India's Probable XI; Australia's Playing XI

Australia (Playing XI): Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland. India (Probable XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.