This decision follows Rahul's impressive performance in the first Test against Australia, where he contributed to a 201-run opening stand in the second innings.

KL Rahul scored a match-winning fifty in Perth

KL Rahul to open in Adelaide, confirms Rohit Sharma

By Parth Dhall 01:47 pm Dec 05, 2024

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has confirmed that KL Rahul will open the batting in the 2nd Test against Australia, starting Decemeber 6 at the Adelaide Oval. The decision comes after Rahul's stellar performance in the first Test, where he added 201 runs for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal. This means Rohit, who missed the series opener citing personal reasons, will now bat in the middle order.

Strategy shift

Rohit to change batting position for team's benefit

Rohit, returning as captain after missing the Perth Test for his son's birth, has also announced a change in his own batting position. "KL will open the innings and I will play somewhere in the middle. Not easy for me but it's the best for the team," he said at a press conference on Thursday. This tactical shift comes despite Rohit's successful opener stint since 2019.

Performance review

Rahul's performance secures opening slot

Rohit has shown faith in Rahul's capabilities as an opener. "What KL has shown outside India, he deserves that place (opening slot)," said Rohit. This comes after Rahul's brilliant show in the first Test against Australia. Despite a poor start where India bundled up for 150 runs in the first innings, Rahul stuck on and contributed to a 201-run opening stand in the second innings.

Information

The Rahul-Jaiswal show in Perth

In Perth, Rahul and Jaiswal became the third Indian opening pair to record a double-century stand in SENA nations (Tests). They joined Chetan Chauhan-Sunil Gavaskar (213 vs England at The Oval, 1979), and Vijay Merchant-Syed Mushtaq Ali (203 vs England in Manchester, 1936).

Position speculation

Will Rohit bat at six?

Of late, several cricket pundits have suggested that Rohit should bat at number six during the Adelaide Test. As mentioned, Rohit started his Test journey as a middle-order batter. He has scored 1,037 runs in 25 Test innings at number six at an incredible average of 54.57. Three of his 12 Test tons have come at this position.

Information

India's Probable XI for Adelaide Test

Probable XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill﻿, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.