2nd unofficial Test: Dhruv Jurel saves India-A; Australia-A on top

By Parth Dhall 03:15 pm Nov 07, 202403:15 pm

What's the story A magnificent knock from Dhruv Jurel saved India A from an early collapse against Australia A on Day 1 of the 2nd unofficial Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Jurel's 186-ball 80 powered the visitors to 161 after they were down to 11/4 being put in to bat. Michael Neser took four wickets for Australia A, who were 53/2 at stumps.

Summary of India A innings

India A had a horrific start as they lost Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan in the first over itself. KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad too departed before the 20-run mark. Devdutt Padikkal and Jurel added a 53-run stand to steady the ship, however, Neser sent Padikkal back. AUS A threatened to wipe out IND A's tail, but Jurel powered them past 150 (161).

Jurel's eighth FC fifty

As mentioned, Jurel emerged as India A's savior in the first innings. He slammed a meticulous 80 off 186 balls (6 fours and 2 sixes). Jurel quashed Australia A's hopes of triggering a quick collapse. The wicketkeeper-batter, who has also represented the national side, raced to his eighth half-century in First-Class cricket. He has over 1,100 runs in the format.

What about Australian bowlers?

Pacer Michael Neser was the pick of Australia A's bowlers, as he took four wickets for just 27 runs in 12.2 overs, including five maidens. Off-spinner Beau Webster scalped three wickets for 19 runs in nine overs, having bowled four maidens. Scott Boland, Corey Rocchiccioli, and Nathan McSweeney took a wicket each.

Australia A lose two wickets

Australia A batted 17.1 overs before stumps on Day 1. Skipper McSweeney (14) and Marcus Harris (26*) started well before Mukesh Kumar dismissed the former. Cameron Bancroft also departed, with Khaleel Ahmed producing the breakthrough.