ICC WODI Rankings: Smriti Mandhana moves closer to top three

By Parth Dhall 03:57 pm Nov 05, 202403:57 pm

What's the story The latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Player Rankings have acknowledged the brilliance of Indian and New Zealand players in their recent ODI series. Though not moving a spot up, Smriti Mandhana's brilliant century has reduced the gap with third-ranked Chamari Athapaththu. Mandhana's ranking points increased from 703 to 728, just behind Athapaththu's 733. Laura Wolvaardt and Nat Sciver-Brunt continue to top the rankings with 756 and 760 points respectively.

Kaur's comeback

Harmanpreet Kaur re-enters top 10 in ICC rankings

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur made a remarkable return into the top 10 of the ICC Women's Player Rankings, after her unbeaten half-century. Her performance propelled her rating points to 654, putting her level with New Zealand's Sophie Devine at the ninth spot. This is a major milestone for Kaur and highlights her contribution to India's cricketing success.

Halliday's rise

New Zealand's Halliday leaps 12 spots in ICC rankings

New Zealand cricketer Brooke Halliday has jumped 12 places in the ICC Women's Batting Rankings after her stunning performance in the third ODI against India. Halliday scored 86 runs and jumped 12 places to 24th with 524 rating points. Notably, Halliday is one of five NZ players currently in the top 25, which speaks volumes about the strength of New Zealand Cricket.

Sharma's dominance

Deepti Sharma strengthens her position in ICC Rankings

Deepti Sharma has further cemented her place in the ICC Women's Bowling Rankings, after an exceptional bowling display. The off-spinner picked three wickets for 39 runs, taking her rating to 703 points and widening her gap for second spot in the rankings. She is now 17 points ahead of England's Kate Cross (686 points), while Sophie Ecclestone continues to rule the roost with a comfortable lead at 770 points.

Mishra's entry

Priya Mishra breaks into top 100

India's Priya Mishra has entered the ICC WODI Bowling Rankings top 100 for the first time. This comes on the back of her brilliant figures of 2/41 in the recent match. Her entry into this elite group highlights her potential as a rising star in women's cricket and is a testament to her skill and determination on the field.