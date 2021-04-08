-
Babar Azam set to become the number one ODI batsmanLast updated on Apr 08, 2021, 12:58 pm
Babar Azam starred for Pakistan in the third ODI against South Africa as the visitors claimed a 2-1 series victory.
The Pakistani skipper was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 94-run innings that came off 82 balls.
As a result, Babar is set to dethrone Indian captain Virat Kohli at the top in the ICC ODI Rankings for batsmen.
Here is more.
ICC ODI Rankings: Babar to overtake Kohli soon
At the moment, Kohli leads the ICC ODI Batting Rankings with 857 points. His counterpart Babar follows him at number two (852). Notably, India aren't scheduled to play ODI cricket in the upcoming months. This could allow Babar to retain the top spot for long.
3rd ODI: Babar made an impact with his defiant 94
Babar played a solid knock in the third ODI after openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman shared a century-stand.
Although Babar missed out on a 14th ODI ton, his 94-run innings certainly made an impact.
His defiant knock was laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes.
In the first ODI, Babar became the fastest men's cricketer to score 13 ODI tons.