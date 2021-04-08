The Indian Premier League 2021 is set to kick-off on April 9. Reigning champions Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in what will be a high-voltage opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led side, who own five IPL trophies, enters the game as favorites. Meanwhile, RCB are still in pursuit of a maiden title. Here is the statistical preview.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

MI clearly have the upper hand over RCB in the IPL. These two have clashed in 27 games, with Mumbai winning 17 of them. Meanwhile, RCB have managed to win 10 games (one Super Over win). In the IPL 2020, both the teams won a game each against each other. RCB won the first through Super Over, while the next game went to MI.

Do you know? Record of MI in IPL openers

Mumbai Indians have a poor record in the IPL openers. They last won the season's opening game in 2012 (vs CSK). Ever since, they have lost to KKR (2014 and 2015), RPS (2016), CSK (2018 and 2020) in the opening games.

Runs AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma have been among runs

Proteas star AB de Villiers is the third-highest run-scorer and highest among current RCB batsmen against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He has racked up 726 runs from 23 matches at 45.37 against MI. Meanwhile, MI skipper Rohit Sharma tops the runs tally from the franchise against RCB. He has smashed 697 runs in in 27 matches at 29.04 against them.

Wickets MI vs RCB: A look at the wicket-takers

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker from RCB against MI. He has picked up 19 wickets from 13 matches with a best match haul of 4/38 against them. On the other hand, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has scalped most wickets for MI against RCB. Interestingly, he has also accounted for 19 wickets with a best haul of 3/14.

Milestones Kohli, Rohit can attain these feats