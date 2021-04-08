-
Champions League, Chelsea beat Porto 2-0 in quarter-finals (first leg)Last updated on Apr 08, 2021, 11:04 am
-
Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell powered Chelsea to victory over Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.
Chelsea scored two away goals and kept their third consecutive clean sheet in the ongoing competition.
They haven't conceded a single goal in the last 346 minutes of the European competition.
Here are the records broken.
-
-
Duo
Mount, Ben Chilwell attain these feats
-
At 22 years and 87 days, Mason Mount has become the youngest-ever goal-scorer for Chelsea in a UEFA Champions League knockout match.
As per Opta, this was the first time since March 2012 (John Terry and Frank Lampard vs Napoli) that two different English players scored for Chelsea in the same UEFA Champions League match (Mount and Ben Chilwell).
-
Information
Will Chelsea win the Champions League under Tuchel?
-
Thomas Tuchel has become the second Chelsea manager to win his first three games in the knockout stages of Champions League. The previous manager to do so was Roberto Di Matteo in 2011/12. Notably, Chelsea won the competition in that season.