Pakistan beat SA in 3rd ODI, win series: Records broken
Another incredible century by Fakhar Zaman powered Pakistan's victory in the third ODI against South Africa.
Winning the match by 28 runs, the visitors sealed the three-match ODI series 2-1.
Skipper Babar Azam was in the act too, having slammed an 82-ball 94.
Notably, Pakistan have now attained the second spot on the ICC Men's CWC Super League Standings.
Here are the records broken.
How did the match pan out?
Pakistan were off to a solid start after South Africa elected to bowl.
Opener Fakhar smashed a second consecutive ton, taking Pakistan past 200.
Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq (57) and Babar (94) also made notable contributions.
Hasan Ali's quick-fire cameo (32* off 11 balls) guided the tourists to 320/7.
Although South Africa were also impressive in the run-chase, they fell 28 runs short.
Fakhar slammed his sixth ODI hundred
After playing an incredible knock in the second ODI, Fakhar was on the charge this time as well.
He slammed his sixth ODI hundred, and second of the series.
He went on to score 101 off 104 balls with the help of 9 fours and 3 sixes.
Fakhar finished with most runs in the series (302), and was adjudged the Player of the Series.