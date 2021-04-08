Another incredible century by Fakhar Zaman powered Pakistan's victory in the third ODI against South Africa.

Winning the match by 28 runs, the visitors sealed the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Skipper Babar Azam was in the act too, having slammed an 82-ball 94.

Notably, Pakistan have now attained the second spot on the ICC Men's CWC Super League Standings.

Here are the records broken.