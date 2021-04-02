Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 11:57 am

West Indies are in complete control of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. Substantial knocks by skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and middle-order batsman Kyle Mayers helped the hosts set-up a 377-run target. All-rounder Jason Holder too contributed with a half-century as West Indies declared in the second innings. Here are the key takeaways.

Day 4 How did Day 4 pan out?

Sri Lanka resumed at 250/8 on Day 4 before getting bundled out (258). Meanwhile, the West Indies continued their dominance with the bat in the second innings as well. Terrific knocks from Brathwaite, Mayers and Holder helped WI put up 280/4, with the hosts making declaration. Before the close of play, SL, chasing 377, batted out for nine overs without losing a wicket (29/0).

Brathwaite Another 50+ score for Brathwaite in the Test

West Indies skipper Brathwaite is showing his class in the ongoing Test. He slammed a magnificent ton in the first innings, guiding WI to 354. The 28-year-old followed it up with another 50+ score in the second innings. He raced to his 21st half-century in Test cricket as WI extended their lead. Brathwaite, who missed out on another ton, scored 85 off 196 balls.

Duo Mayers, Holder were among runs on Day 4

After WI were reduced to 58/2, Mayers along with Brathwaite stitched an 82-run stand to steady the ship. Just like Brathwaite, Mayers completed his half-century, his second in the Test format. The latter racked up 55 off 76 balls, a knock studded with 8 fours. After Mayers's dismissal, Holder took the charge and fired an unbeaten 71 (88). This was his 10th Test fifty.

Information Nkrumah Bonner ruled out of the remaining Test