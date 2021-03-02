England Test captain Joe Root and Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been nominated for the Player of the Month awards by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the month of February.

Besides the duo, West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers has also been named.

Among women cricketers, Tammy Beaumont, Brooke Halliday and Nat Sciver are the nominees.

Here are the further details.