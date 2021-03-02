-
Root, Ashwin nominated for ICC Player of the Month (February)Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 04:19 pm
-
England Test captain Joe Root and Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been nominated for the Player of the Month awards by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the month of February.
Besides the duo, West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers has also been named.
Among women cricketers, Tammy Beaumont, Brooke Halliday and Nat Sciver are the nominees.
Here are the further details.
-
In this articleNominees for ICC Men's Player of the Month award (February) Nominees for ICC Women's Player of the Month (February) Root fired in first Test, Ashwin's class has stood out A historic double-century on Test debut by Mayers A look at the performances of women nominees Pant was named the Player of the Month for January
-
Twitter Post
Nominees for ICC Men's Player of the Month award (February)
-
Who’s your ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February?— ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2021
Joe Root 🏴 218 Test runs at 55.5 six wickets at 14.16
R Ashwin 🇮🇳 106 Test runs at 35.2 24 wickets at 15.7
Kyle Mayers 🌴 261 Test runs at 87
Vote here 👉 https://t.co/FBb5PMqMm8 pic.twitter.com/Mwiw5fuauy
-
Twitter Post
Nominees for ICC Women's Player of the Month (February)
-
Who’s your ICC Women's Player of the Month for February?— ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2021
Tammy Beaumont 🏴 231 ODI runs at 231.00
Brooke Halliday 🇳🇿 110 ODI runs at 55 two wickets at 20.00
Nat Sciver 🏴 63 ODI runs at 48.00 five wickets at 16.6
Vote here 👉 https://t.co/lZfMwphyiK pic.twitter.com/fORScVvxZ9
-
Root, Ashwin
Root fired in first Test, Ashwin's class has stood out
-
England skipper Root showed his brilliance in the opening Test against India.
He smashed a fifth double-century in Test cricket, making it three scores of 150-plus in three consecutive games.
Meanwhile, Ashwin's century and a five-wicket haul helped India win the second Test.
In the third Test (Day/Night), Ashwin scripted history by taking his 400th Test scalp.
-
Mayers
A historic double-century on Test debut by Mayers
-
The flamboyant Kyle Mayers had a dream debut in Test cricket.
His unbeaten double-ton helped West Indies chase down a mammoth 395 runs against Bangladesh in the first Test.
With this, Mayers became just the sixth cricketer to hit a double-century in the fourth innings of a Test.
He is also the first player to score a double-century in the fourth innings on debut.
-
Information
A look at the performances of women nominees
-
England batswoman Tammy Beaumont achieved the top spot in the latest ICC ODI Batting Rankings (231 runs in last three innings). While New Zealand's Halliday scored 110 ODI runs and scalped two wickets, Sciver recorded 63 ODI runs and five wickets during the period.
-
Award
Pant was named the Player of the Month for January
-
The new set of awards was introduced in January by the ICC.
The cricket body stated these accolades will recognize the best performances of both male and female cricketers across all formats of international cricket throughout the year.
Notably, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was voted the Men's ICC Player of the Month (January) for his impactful performances Down Under.